Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Tejasswi Prakash & Pratik Sehajpal in top 2; Who do you think will lift the trophy?

The controversial show is now finally coming to an end. Slowly all the contestants are now eliminated from the show. There were seven contestants left—Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Rashami Desai. But Rashami was eliminated leaving six others to compete. And today Nishant Bhatt, Shamita and Karan Kundrra are also out of the winner’s race. Now only Tejasswi and Pratik are in the race. Both have managed to reach under the top 2. It will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy.

Well, Shamita Shetty after coming out of the house said that she wants Pratik Sehajpal to win the show. “I feel Pratik will win or maybe Karan. But I would like it if Pratik wins because he literally gave his everything to the show. That boy only thinks, breathes this show and he has visualized this trophy everyday in his hands,” the actress added. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has announced Tejasswi as the new Naagin. Yes, you heard it right she will be the next lead actress of the upcoming show Naagin 6.

Though in the show, both were not seen talking much. They were rather fighting or not talking but still have managed to reach in the final round. Pratik was also in the final round of Bigg

Boss OTT but he later took the money bag and became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. He is a very smart player and this season is proof.

