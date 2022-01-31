Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Tejasswi Prakash WINS the show, lifts trophy

Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the second while Karan Kundrra as the third runner up. The recent season of the reality show Bigg Boss has been one of the most interesting ones. The season was based on the jungle theme, owing to which the contestants were also seen in a much more aggressive mode. Bigg Boss 15 contestants had to go through numerous ups and downs to survive till the last. They also went through an emotional roller-coaster in the season. After a tough battle of 115 days, the show finally has a winner. The last two finalists were definitely the most deserving ones. After lifting the trophy, Tejasswi Prakash thanked her parents for being her support.

This season was full of surprises and numerous twists, which kept the audience on the edge of their seats of what could happen next. The finale week started with a huge shock for the contestants as there was a surprise announcement of double eviction, leading to the elimination of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. Then, the contestants were given their last task which had to be performed in front of a live audience. The task took an ugly turn when Tejasswi Prakash got into a fight with Shamita as she sat on Karan during a task. The live voting led to the elimination of Rakhi Sawant from the house. Finally, six finalists were left in the show including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashami Desai.

The fate of the six finalists was tested in the finale episode and the winner of the show was declared finally by host Salman Khan.

