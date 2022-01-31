Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Twitter divided over Tejasswi Prakash lifting the coveted trophy

After four months, Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end, and Salman Khan-hosted reality show has finally announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. Tejasswi won the show after beating Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. Needless to say, the actress won million hearts with her performance in the show. The sixth finalist, Rashami Desai, got evicted in yesterday's episode.

After completing grueling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, and spending almost 120 days in the house, the ultimate title holder of the season was declared today. The actress lifted the dazzling trophy and also won Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Not only this, but Tejasswi has also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6. The revelation of the upcoming show happened inside the house, where Tejasswi introduced herself as the new Naagin. Apart from Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal was declared as the second runner up while Karan Kundrra bagged the third position and Shamita stood at fourth. Soon after Tejasswi was announced as the winner, social media users shared their opinions. While some congratulated Tejasswi on winning the trophy, others believed she did not deserve it. One of the users said, “Today i literally cried while seeing the journey video of @itsmetejasswi u r a bossgirl u played very well come outside with trophy of @BiggBoss #TejasswiParakash.” Another one said, “The silence when #TejasswiParakash was declared the winner in #BiggBoss15 clearly shows our boy #PratikSehajpaI is the real winner.”

Take a look:

Recently, in a poll conducted by Pinkvilla, the viewers were asked to vote for their favourite contestant. Tejasswi Prakash took the lead with maximum votes. Second to her in voting was Shamita Shetty, who received 26% percent votes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash win over audiences with maximum votes