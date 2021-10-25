Bigg Boss 15: Former contestant Pritam gets emotional after hearing this line from Vishal Kotian

The season 15 of Big Boss is not just a show for many, but a lifeline towards a better life. This is one in the case of Vishal Kotian who has been on a role with his spectacular performance. He has been one contestant who has outplayed everyone. Not only that a lot of insecurities has risen amongst the contestants for Vishal Kotian. He has been fighting the odds and is clearly evident. While a lot of hatred is spread inside the house for Vishal, some genuine hearts have been supporting him.

Very recently, this statement of Vishal Kotian did touch the heart of Pritam who was one of the ex contestant of Big Boss. He tweeted, “Your one line had brought tears in my eyes. I don't know whether you will win the show or not but you have already won my heart. Love you bro.” Vishal had said, 'My father is 70years old. I want to be in the show because whatever money I have earned can be utilized for the betterment for his health and future. Clearly Vishal's genuine nature is coming out and people are appreciating that.

Vishal Kotian is one of the strongest contestants currently. Karan Kundrra and he was also at loggerheads during one of the tast.

Take a look here:

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen schooling the contestants. Yesterday audience saw Maniesh Paul entering the show and giving task to contestants. During this, Jay and Pratik were seen indulging into argument. They were fighting over the former calling him liar. Jay cannot take it and started fighting with him.

