Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Vishal Kotian tests positive for COVID 19

With steeping rise in the COVID 19 cases all over the country, many states have imposed restrictions. Right from night curfew to weekend lockdown, everything has been put into place to bring down the cases. Many celebrities have also been tested positive for COVID 19. Recently, Nakuul Mehta, Pandya Store actors, and others were reported to be tested positive. And now Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Vishal Kotian has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to social media and shared the news with fans.

Vishal mentioned that he is asymptomatic and is completely fine. “I have tested positive for covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” Vishal Kotian wrote on his Instagram stories. To note, there were reports that Vishal Kotian may enter the Bigg Boss 15 house again as Shamita Shetty’s ‘connection’

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He had issued a statement and mentioned that he has mild symptoms.

Take a look at the post here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh was also tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from this, television actors Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Varun Sood, Erica Fernandes and Shikha Singh were also tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh contracts COVID-19