Bigg Boss 15: Former model Rajiv Adatia to make a wild card entry in the show; Reports

Rajiv Adatia is a popular name in the world of entertainment and glamour. The former model and entrepreneur reportedly will be seen entering the house of Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv became a face of well-known domestic as well as international brands at the age of 18, and he is also a degree holder in arts. He has done specialisation in arts and psychology.

As per Etimes TV, sources close to the show informed them that Rajiv will enter the show as a wildcard contestant during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rajiv Adatia is a producer and entrepreneur, apart from being a successful motivational speaker. He believed in bringing a radicalistic change through his writings and power of words. His aim of turning each and everyone's perspective from negative to positive and to propagate the message of how a happy man is a lot healthier than the rest.

Rajiv is close to the Shetty sisters Shamita and Shilpa, as they are his rakhi sisters. From Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, etc. Rajiv has shared pictures with numerous celebs of the industry on his Instagram. It proves that Rajiv is very well known in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 saw the eviction of two popular faces, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht. They were voted out by the housemates during mid week as there was no eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



