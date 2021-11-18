Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Vishal Kotian for manipulating Shamita Shetty

In the present season of the show Bigg Boss 15, actor Vishal Kotian is among the prominent contestants of the show. He shares a strong bond with the actress Shamita Shetty in the house and other contestants fondly call them Akka and Anna. The actor is playing the game very well and getting a lot of appreciation from the fans. He is also known as the mastermind in the house. Recently, he got exposed during the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

In the recent episodes of the show, the actor is seen planning and plotting in the game, to secure himself. In the past episodes, we have seen how Shamita always trusted him and took him as his brother, but he always used her for the game. When Raqesh was eliminated, he was seen saying that it’s a good move for him as he would be able to play the game even better and would be able to control Shamita well.

It was also seen in the show, that he had told Shamita that he would stand by her in the game, and at the same time, he promised Umar that he would play from their side. It has been seen several times in the show that the actress said that she trusts him in the game.

Gauahar Khan, who was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, has been very vocal about this season and the episodes and the contestants. The actress recently, took on social media and questioned Vishal’s move, and said how could he manipulate someone for his benefit.

She shared a tweet on Twitter and said, “How can Vishal use Shamita’s name to keep playing his dirty moves? How can someone be so manipulated for the game.”

Apart from her, numerous housemates of Bigg Boss 15 like Karan, Jay, Nishant, and Tejasswi are also seen having the same opinion about him.



