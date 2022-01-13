Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi, Neha Bhasin SLAM Tejasswi Prakash’s comments on Shamita Shetty

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, and Neha Bhasin have come out in support of Shamita Shetty and slammed Tejasswi Prakash for her distasteful comments about wanting to be close to Karan Kundrra. Things got really ugly between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15. After becoming Captain of the house, Shamita was asked to downgrade one contestant among the remaining VIPs Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita downgraded Tejasswi stating that she is paying it back to Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as they supported her in the task and did not want Tejasswi to be captain. Later on, Shamita also added that Tejasswi has never supported her in any task and that she had also nominated her for two weeks.

Post this, a huge fight broke out between Tejasswi and Shamita as the former said that Shamita lied to her and downgraded her because she is her competition. Tejasswi further said that Bigg Boss keeps favoring her and sends her friends and brother into the show, and that Shamita even remained out of the house for a week because of her shoulder injury. It does not stop at this. Tejasswi even claimed that Shamita wants to be close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and wants to be his friend. An angry Shamita then asked Karan to make Tejasswi feel secure in their relationship, and that she is happy in her relationship with Raqesh Bapat.

Now, former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, and Neha Bhasin have come out in support of Shamita Shetty and slammed Tejasswi Prakash for her distasteful comments about wanting to be close to Karan Kundrra.

Gauahar took to her Twitter handle and wrote that everyone can clearly see that Shamita is not dying to be friends with anyone. Neha Bhasin tweeted that Tejasswi’s statement about Shamita was ‘completely out of line’. Kamya Punjabi, on the other hand, said that Tejasswi’s behaviour was ‘not cool’.

