Bigg Boss 15: Gharwasis are forced to live as junglewasis as they are punished; Shamita & Nishant get angry

As per the promo of the show, the contestants are told by Bigg Boss that they were reminded and asked to mend their ways several times but to no avail. He added that they make a joke out of everything. So, it’s time to take a strict step. Hence, all of them will be getting punished. Bigg Boss revealed that now all the contestants are junglewasis. Shamita Shetty says, ‘They are doing things and we are getting punished.”

Now, all the contestants are part of the jungle and it will be interesting to see how the gharwasis will adjust in the life of the junglewasis. The contestants who were previously gharwasis are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and Tejasswi Prakash. On this weekend episode, it was seen that Farah Khan rated the contestants on the amount of entertainment they were offering in the show and Karan Kundrra was number one. There was also no elimination for the week.



