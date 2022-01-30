Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 lead actress to be revealed today

The first promo of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV series, Naagin 6 has been released. Fans are now wondering who is the new Naagin as the makers have not revealed the face of the actress. The makers of the supernatural TV series treated fans on January 18 with the first promo and in the 42-seconds promo, we get a glimpse of the upcoming story. It revolves around a deadly virus that hit the world in 2020. And now the face of the lead actress will be revealed at Bigg Boss 15 grand finale today.

The promo shows the actress performing but her face is not shown. The video is captioned as ‘Bigg Boss ka grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab janta ke saamne aayegi pehli baar #Naagin dene apne roop ka parichay #Naagin6.” As reported, the show is based on the Covid-19 pandemic. From the promo, it seems like 'Naagin' has turned into the saviour to save the world from the attack of the virus. The promo starts with the orator saying that the world has changed a lot since 2019. The blue coloured river is shown to be turning red. At the end of the promo, it is hinted that now Naagin has become more powerful.

Reportedly, names that are being speculated for the lead of the show are Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka Tripathi. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced today. Many celebrities will be seen at the show including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

