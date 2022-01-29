Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Highlights: Rashami Desai eliminated, Rakesh Bapat confronts Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and obviously the entertainment factor. It became so popular that the finale of the show was extended by a few more weeks. The dynamics of the show have been changing since day one and hence it is difficult to predict who’ll lift the winner trophy. However, the makers are hosting the Grand Finale this weekend and the show will have its winner tomorrow. Here, we have curated the special highlights of Day 1 of the Grand Finale episode.

Rashami Desai evicted

The major shocker of the Grand Finale weekend was that contestant Rashami Desai was evicted from the winner race. She walked out of the house to join Salman Khan on stage. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are safe as of now.

Raqesh Bapat confronts Tejasswi Prakash

In the finale episode, Shamita Shetty’s beau Raqesh Bapat condemned Tejasswi Prakash for misbehaving with his girlfriend. He revealed that Tejasswi’s comment made him so upset that she literally wanted to break his TV screen. Furtheron, Raqesh Bapat also confronted Prakash for his ‘Aunty’ comment.

Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi Prakash

The episode saw a humongous verbal spat between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita told Prakash that her ‘Aunty’ comment was way out of the line. But the latter did not budge and continued to defend herself. It was at that moment when Shamita asked Karan Kundrra to talk some sense into Tejasswi. However, the latter defended Prakash claiming that she did not age shame Shamita.

Contestants receive emotional message for their mothers

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15 kick-started on an emotional note. All the contestants of the house received an emotional video message from their respective mothers. While each one of them were left teary-eyed, the contestants soon became extremely happy after seeing their moms on stage with host Salman Khan.

Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat’s dhamakedaar performance

Host Salman Khan tested the friendship between Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The trio has similar answers to most of the questions that were asked. Post this, all of them also delivered a dhamakedaar dance number on Nacho.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash win over audiences with maximum votes