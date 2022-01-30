Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat QUITS the show, opts to take Rs 10 lakh

Nishant Bhat was among the top six finalists of the show Bigg Boss 15. He had entered the show on the first day and survived 115 days inside the house. The popular choreographer deserves appreciation for giving a tough fight to all the contestants and reaching the finale But like every year one of the contestants chose to pick up the money bag and quit the show. This year too one of them opted to take the money bag leaving others to compete for the winner’s trophy. Soon after host, Salman Khan opened the finale night with starry performances, the contestants were offered a chance to take Rs 10 lakh and quit the race for the winner’s trophy.

Nishant chose to take the money bag and quit the show. He was in news throughout the season. He was hailed by the viewers for adding a generous dose of entertainment in the house. Though viewers saw many weak moments but, he or she still managed to win the audiences’ hearts. Nishant shared a good bond with other OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. He was seen backing his friends at all times and the friendship of the trio was loved by the audience. He had also shown his aggressive side when he felt there was too much unnecessary drama in the house. When Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin got into a fight, he got angry at both of them.

He was always seen counseling Shamita Shetty for making the right choice as a captain and as sanchalak of tasks. But he also didn’t shy from telling the truth, even if it meant hurting his friends. He called out the actions of Tejasswi Prakash in the weekend episode, as he said that she doesn’t know the game. In the last episode, he also shared that he considered Karan as his friend but he let him down. Nishant mostly had a good bond with other contestants of the house and did the tasks. But he will be especially remembered for his friendship with Shamita and Pratik Sehajpal.