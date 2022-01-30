Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat QUITS the show, opts to take Rs 10 lakh
Nishant chose to take the money bag and quit the show. He was in news throughout the season. He was hailed by the viewers for adding a generous dose of entertainment in the house. Though viewers saw many weak moments but, he or she still managed to win the audiences’ hearts. Nishant shared a good bond with other OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. He was seen backing his friends at all times and the friendship of the trio was loved by the audience. He had also shown his aggressive side when he felt there was too much unnecessary drama in the house. When Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin got into a fight, he got angry at both of them.
Check the post here:
He was always seen counseling Shamita Shetty for making the right choice as a captain and as sanchalak of tasks. But he also didn’t shy from telling the truth, even if it meant hurting his friends. He called out the actions of Tejasswi Prakash in the weekend episode, as he said that she doesn’t know the game. In the last episode, he also shared that he considered Karan as his friend but he let him down. Nishant mostly had a good bond with other contestants of the house and did the tasks. But he will be especially remembered for his friendship with Shamita and Pratik Sehajpal.
