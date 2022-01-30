Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat arrives with Shamita's mom, Rakhi Sawant & others spotted

The curtain will come down today for Bigg Boss 15. The contestants who are left for the winner’s race are already under stress as to who will lift the trophy. The current housemates are—Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash. As reported Nishant has already opted for a money bag but still an official confirmation is awaited. Previous season winners will be seen entering the house and interacting with the contestants. Amid this, they were spotted at the set.

Right from Rashami Desai, Raqesh Bapat, Donal Bishit, Vishal Kotian, Rakhi Sawant and many others were seen entering the set. They wave at the shutterbugs. Shilpa Shetty was also spotted at the set. Salman Khan started the show with a terrific performance. Rashami Desai was spotted wearing a black colour outfit and was accompanied by Donal. Raqesh was seen with Shamita’s mother in the car. Rakhi Sawant was also seen. The grand finale show has been going from two days. Today is the last day.

Apart from them, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday also graced the show to promote their upcoming film.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shehnaaz Gill also sets the stage on fire with her fierce performance on ‘Tera baap aaya’ song and tries to showcase the strong personality of the late actor. She is clad in all-black attire and looks stunning while dancing. Sharing this clip she wrote, “Once a King, always a King BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na?”

