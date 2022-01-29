Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai gets eliminated from the show

Rashami Desai was a wildcard entry inside the Bigg Boss house and she entered the house to add some life to the monotonous life of the contestants. The actress had entered with a lot of promise and was seen getting actively involved in the tasks and the speak up for what she believed in. She was one of the finalists of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and has been pulled out of the race at the last moment.

The actress entered the house along with her best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. She got along with Devoleena at the start of the show, but things turned ugly between them shortly and the contestants become enemies in the house. Rashami Desai was popular for her bold and outspoken personality. The actress also developed a good bond with the contestant Umar Riaz and was often seen spending time together.

Rashami Desai had called out Tejasswi Prakash for her being insecure about her relationship. Rashami was seen losing her calm in the Ticket to finale task as Rakhi Sawant was seen plotting with Devoleena. She had hit Devoleena in the rage as Rakhi was favouring her. The actress had formed a good in with Karan Kundrra and other contestants of the house