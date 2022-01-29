Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai talks about her elimination; Roots for Shamita Shetty on the show

As Bigg Boss 15 has reached its finale, the speculations about the winner of the season have been rife. So far, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Rashami Desai had made it to the finale. It was a tough fight but the grand finale began with the big announcement of Rashami Desai’s elimination. Her eviction did come as a surprise for everyone along with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress herself. To note, her eviction was announced by her mother on the show.

To note, this was Rashami’s second appearance on the popular reality show. She was earlier a part of Bigg Boss 13 and was eliminated during the grand finale. As Rashami was evicted tonight, host Salman Khan quizzed her about her journey and where she went wrong. To this, the Uttaran actress replied, “To reach here has been a matter of luck for me. I think, entering the season in between makes it difficult for the wild card contestants to secure a position and leave a mark. However, somehow I have managed to make it to the top 6 which is an achievement for me”.

Furthermore, Salman also quizzed her on who is she supporting now in the show post her elimination. To this, Rashami replied saying that she is supporting Shamita Shetty. While Rashami’s eviction has left everyone surprised, it has now added a new twist in the show as it is Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Nishant and Pratik locking horns for the winner’s trophy now. Who do you think will win the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

