Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita, Karan & finalists' moms have emotional messages that leave them teary-eyed

Bigg Boss 15 is set to pull its curtains down this weekend and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. While it has been quite an entertaining season, the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 had their own share of ups and downs. Amid this, it was Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai who managed to make it to the grand finale. And while the grand finale began with a bang tonight, the six finalists got emotional as they got a video message from their respective mothers.

Yes! The mothers of six finalists were seen singing praises for them and spoke about how they have managed to overcome all the difficulties on the show. In fact, while each one of them hoped their child would end up winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, they also spoke about the moment when they broke down watching the finalists having a tough time on the show. Shamita’s mother expressed her disappointment as the actress was age shamed on national television while Pratik’s mother was teary eyed remembering how he felt alone in the house and was grateful about Nishant always having her back.

These voice messages left the contestants with a heavy heart. However, the tears were turned into a big smile as the contestants saw their mothers standing next to host Salman Khan. Needless to say, it was a heartwarming moment for the contestants as their respective mothers lauded their journey on Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was eliminated from the finale race. Now it will be a direct fight between Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comment section below.