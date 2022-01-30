Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Twitter Reaction: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Day 1

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale is currently taking place and many celebrities have come on the show to perform and cheer for their favourite contestant. Today, the winner of the season will be revealed. On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, also came on the show to perform and gives a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Moreover, even the finalists’ mother were invited on the show. Thus, all the contestants got super emotional. In an unexpected twist, Rashami’s mother revealed that she wasn’t a part of the Top 5 and had been eliminated. Bigg Boss grand finale day 1 was hence, a rollercoaster ride. Here’s what the netizens had to say about Day 1 of the Bigg Boss grand finale.

Generally, fans cheered for their favourite contestants on Twitter. They even appreciated their Day 1 attires. One fan, complementing Salman’s look wrote, '#SalmanKhan's grand finale look Best look of @BeingSalmanKhan in recent times #BiggBoss.' On a humorous note, a fan compared Tejasswi’s look to that of a crow.

Fans were also touched by Shehnaaz’s performance on the show and the emotional moment she shared with Salman and are excited to watch it. A fan wrote, ‘Salman Khan always supported @shehnaazlovesme their bond > I just can't see him crying yaar and Sana is such a strong girl i just love her #BiggBoss#BiggBoss15GrandFinale.' Some fans were also distressed by Rashami’s elimination and the fact that the finale was being aired in parts.

