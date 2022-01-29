Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Twitterati gets emotional as Rashami Desai gets evicted from the house

The countdown for the winner reveal of reality show Bigg Boss 15 has started. Coming to today’s episode, it was a very emotional one. Bigg Boss introduced a twist as they invited the contestants’ mothers to surprise them. However, the moms also had to announce the contestant's name who got eliminated. Rashami Desai was the one to be eliminated this time. Rashami Desai was a wildcard entry inside the Bigg Boss house and she entered the house to add some life to the monotonous life of the contestants. As Rashami’s eviction news broke, the Twitter fans immediately took to Twitter to express their anguish at the decision. Twitterati got super emotional and appreciated how Rashami played the game.

One of the fans applauded Rashami to reach the top 6 despite being a wild card entry. They wrote, 'Yes! #RashamiDasai you are right to come as a wild card in the middle of the season and then to be in the Top6 of #bigboss15 is an achievement in itself. You played a game like lioness You're winner for usWe all are proud on u #RashmiDesai.' On the other hand, another loyal fan blamed Bigg Boss for not letting her win.

Check the tweets:

A majority of her fans commended her for playing so well. One fan got emotional listening Rashami’s mother’s message. They wrote, ‘Her mom's words r heart touching words... Tears on my eyes #RashamiDasai very strong girl…’

Currently, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty are the remaining finalists. The winner will be announced in tomorrow’s grand finale episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai gets eliminated from the show