Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Jay Bhanushali becomes the first contestant to enter the house

The much talked about Bigg Boss 15 has begun on a great note today. The popular reality show, which is being hosted by , is witnessing a massive opening today. While the show is coming up with the jungle theme, there have been a lot of speculations about which all celebrities will be entering the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. And the wait is over as Salman Khan has introduced the first contestant as Jay Bhanushali. Yes! Jay happens to be the first contestant to enter the BB house in the new season.

Interestingly, Salman had personally walked him inside the house & gave him a house tour. To note, this is the first time Salman did such a gesture for any contestant. Jay, who is excited to be a part of BB15, shared his reasons to be a part of the show. He said, “'Life has taught me a lot in the last two years of the pandemic. I've seen & dealt with llosingmyself in the last few months, of my close friends & family. And it makes you think really ‘char din ki zindagi hai aur shayad hum chauthe din pe jee rahe hain’. I want to work hard & make the most for my daughter and her future”.

Jay further spoke about missing his daughter Tara and said, “I still cannot believe this is happening. This has been the toughest decision in the longest time. I think the last time I cried must be when I was about 15 and here I am getting emotional today. Whenever I would see someone get emotional and cry, I would laugh it off but today I realize the wave that comes in at times. I'm very close to my daughter and I will miss taking her to the park, sleeping next to her and just everything we do everyday”.

