Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh burn the stage with their grand entrance

After creating a massive buzz among the audience, Bigg Boss 15 has finally hit the ground. The new season of the popular reality show is being hosted by and has an interesting ensemble of contestants. As the show began, contestants made their grand entrance one by one into the house. Recently, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer, and Sahil Shroff made their sizzling entries.

Each of the contestants made heads turn as they set the stage on fire with their ‘dhamakedar’ performances. Clearly, the BB15 contestants are all geared up for the tough competition and mind-boggling challenges. As the singer Afsana Khan entered the show, she revealed that she had put her wedding on hold to be on Bigg Boss 15. Earlier today, the contestant Karan Kundrra spoke to Pinkvilla about his upcoming journey in the house and said, “It is going to be a life-altering experience, because I have never subjected myself to such circumstances, which is a tough one. It is the most challenging show on Indian television right now, and is also the most popular one. So yes, it is going to be challenging, but I am looking forward to it,” states the actor, who has been offered the reality show earlier too.

Before Bigg Boss 15, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among the fans. Filmmaker was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner and lifted the trophy, while, Pratik found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house.