Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Simba Nagpal makes a dhamakedar entry in Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 15, which is being hosted by , has witnessed a grand premiere tonight. The popular reality show has been coming up with the jungle theme in this season and will be having some interesting contestants in the house. And while some of the contestants have already made their way inside, television heartthrob Simba Nagpal, who is seen winning hearts with his stint in Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is the new contestant of the popular reality show.

Yes! Simba has entered the show with a dhamakedar entry. Interestingly, the actor has stated that he is doing the show for his mother who is quite happy to see him on Bigg Boss 15. Besides, being a Salman Khan fan, he can’t stop gushing about meeting him. Speaking about his journey, Simba said, “I am a very friendly and humorous guy, aur main show mein bhi masti hi karne wala hoon. I will show my Dillipana there, sabko dikhana hai ke Dilli ke bande kaise hote hain. People have only seen Simba, the actor, but now they will see Dilli ka asli Simba. And I am sure they will like that”.

Apart from Simba, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash etc have entered the show. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 15 will be seen with a jungle theme which will come new twists for both the contestants and the audience. In fact, as per Salman Khan, the contestants will be giving fewer facilities as compared to the previous seasons.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh joins Salman Khan on the show; Episode to continue tomorrow