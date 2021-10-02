Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Tejasswi Prakash & Vidhi Pandya raise temperature as they enter Salman’s show

Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry. The actress is known for winning hearts with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess. Besides, Tejasswi has also made headlines with her stint in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and emerged as a fearless diva. And while it is a treat to watch her onscreen, Tejasswi has been creating a buzz as she has participated in Bigg Boss 15. And while the popular reality show is witnessing its grand finale, Tejasswi Prakash is the third contestant to enter the BB house. She was joined by Vidhi Pandya as the fourth contestant.

Talking about taking up Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi said, “Bigg Boss is way out of my comfort zone and that in itself is challenging for me. It’s a tough show and I am someone who likes my space and independence. However, in the Bigg Boss house there is no concept of personal space and nor is there any scope to be independent, so I am going to in fact try to get to know myself better in these situations, and I hope to come out as a different person out of Bigg Boss through the interesting journey that it will be”.

She also said that she will be missing her mom’s food inside the house. However, she is looking forward to this fulfilling journey. On the other hand, Vidhi Pandya is also excited to be a part of the show and said that she is doing Bigg Boss 15 for recognition.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: joins on the show; Episode to continue tomorrow