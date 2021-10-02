Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal make sizzling entrance in the house

After the digital version of Bigg Boss, viewers were desperately waiting for the reality show to return to the TV screens. Well, the wait is now over as Bigg Boss 15 has finally aired on Colors channel on Saturday, October 2. While Jay Bhanushali was the first contestant to enter the house. Recently, Umar Riaz, Bonal Bisht and Iesshan Sehgaal made their sizzling entry, already setting the competition higher for others.

Donning a gorgeous red glitzy gown, Donal Bisht performed on the hit Kamli track, on the other hand Asim Riaz’s brother stole the limelight with his watery entrance. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Asim Riaz also appeared on the premiere night to lend support to his brother as he begins a new journey. Talking about Ieshaan Sehgaal, the actor’s appearance was also absolutely dhamakedaar. In a new twist, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Donal Bisht are also sent to a campsite set up in a real jungle, and not in the Bigg Boss 15 house. After Ieshaan Sehgaal, singer Akasa Singh joined the bandwagon.

Previously, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among Indian masses. Popular director was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged victorious and lifted the winner trophy meanwhile contestant Pratik Sehjpal found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house.

