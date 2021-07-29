Bigg Boss 15: Harshad Chopda to be a part of Salman Khan’s show?

After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss 14, which was won by Rubina Dilaik, there has been a buzz for the next season of the popular reality show. And now as per the media reports, Bigg Boss 15 will be going on air in mid September and will be once again hosted by . Needless to say, the audience is quite excited about the new season of the popular reality show. Amid this, there have been continuous speculations about which celebs will be seen participating in Bigg Boss 15.

Now as per the recent buzz, Harshad Chopda has been also been among the rumoured contestants of the popular reality show. According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, the Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil actor is all set to be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Although an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made, Harshad’s fans will undoubtedly excited with this piece of news. To note, the handsome hunk is known for his roles in shows like Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye and Bepannah.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has also been approached for Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about the same, the actor told Indian Express, “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15, and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show”.

