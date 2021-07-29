Bigg Boss OTT: ‘He is ready to take over the Bigg Boss OTT House’; Find out who

The biggest reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss, is almost back with a brand new season. However, there is a twist this time! The show will first premiere on an OTT platform for six weeks and then, run on the Colors channel. Yes, you read that right! This season, the viewers will get to enjoy Bigg Boss OTT, and it will be hosted by non-other than . Speaking about hosting the show, KJo said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me highly entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows, and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top.” Karan further said, “It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it.”

As we excitedly wait for the new season of the reality show, Voot has been dropping hints on its social media handles. Teasing the audience, Voot shared two pictures on its Instagram space on Thursday. One photo featured a pair of chic and stylish transparent glasses. The post was captioned, “He’s got his eyes on you! Tell us who he is?”

Here’s a look at Voot’s Instagram post:

Apart from the glasses, Voot also shared a picture of a stylish clothing rack, with a red and green hoodie in front. The post is captioned with, “He is ready to take over the Bigg Boss OTT House! Are you? Yeh guess karna toh kaafi easy hoga.”

Here’s a look:

Now, based on how stylish, chic, and ‘over the top’ the glasses and hoodie look, these items can belong to none other but Karan Johar. Lately, the filmmaker has been upping his glam quotient and has been known for his ‘extra’ clothing choices. Viewers are eager to see how the show fares with the fun new host on board!

Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on 8th August on Voot Select.

