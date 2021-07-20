Bigg Boss 15: Here’s a list of speculated celebrities who might be a part of Salman Khan’s show

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 makers have started approaching celebrities. Many have denied but some are thinking about the show. It will be interesting to see who is going to be part of the show.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has started grabbing the eyeballs yet again. The makers are gearing up for the next season 15. The announcement was made by none other than host . He had announced about it during the finale of season 14. The last season's winner was actress Rubina Dilaik. However, other details of the show have not been released but the reports claim that it will start in October. To note, in this show, celebrities from both Bollywood and Television industries take part.

The contestants have not been disclosed but many actors have claimed that they are being approached. But some have also denied being part of it. A few months ago, a report came in that actress Ankita Lokhande is going to be part of the show but she took to her official Instagram handle and denied the reports. And now, recently, actor confirmed that he was approached by the show. He did not say much but it is speculated that he is going to be part of it.

Going ahead, we have brought to you a list of rumoured contestants who can be seen in the show. However, there is no official confirmation yet and it is only based on the reports.

Arjun Bijlani

Divya Agarwal

Disha Vakani

Anushka Dandekar

Amit Tandon

Rhea Chakraborty

Neha Marda

Gulki Joshi

Apart from this, it is also reported that the show will be aired on the OTT platform and will run for six months. Rumours are also there that Salman Khan will not be seen as the host. It is likely to be hosted by Rohit Shetty or Farah Khan.

