Bigg Boss 15: Here’s what Karan Kundrra said about Pratik Sehajpal before stepping into the house

The most awaited show Bigg Boss 15 started on 2nd October and the contestants are already seen creating controversies and having fights among themselves. Recently, Pratik Sehajpal has been seen creating a lot of ruckus in the house with his arguments with Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and others.

Just before entering the Big Boss 15 house, Karan was all praise for Pratik. In a chat with ETimes, the actor had said, “Pratik is a fantastic contestant. I have seen him being respectful towards women and being vocal about his love for his mother. He is well brought up and that was reflected on the reality show. I was rooting for him and posting for him on my social media page when he was in BB OTT. Since I have seen it on the previous show, I know he isn’t faking it. I have been a mentor to him (in Love School) throughout his journey toh woh connection hamesha rahega. And now, he is equal and I am proud of the fact. That’s how the journey of life is. Hum bhi kabhi contestant the.”

Karan further said that individual differences can happen. Being loud is not always wrong. He added, even in Love School, Pratik was extremely loud but he never disrespected anyone.

Karan had been in the limelight owing to his projects as well as his break up with Anusha Dandekar. Recently, in an interview with the leading daily, he also opened up about his separation with ex-girlfriend and his plans on connecting with someone inside the BB15 house. He had said, “Yeh do saal puraani baat ho chuki hai. My life is an open book, be it my relationships or work. I have nothing to hide. Ek toh itni puraani cheezein hain aur agar baar baar mujhse same cheezein poochi jaayengi toh main wohi bolunga. Whatever I had to say, is out there.”