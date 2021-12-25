Bigg Boss 15: Here's how Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others celebrated Christmas in the house

With Christmas right around the corner, the entire nation is buzzing with the year-ending festive spirit. Every second story on Instagram starts with the song ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ and every third story has a cute little decorated Christmas tree. So what about the ones who are trapped in a home, away from the digital and real-world all at the same time? Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about the Bigg Boss inmates. Well, you don’t need to worry much since they are celebrating Christmas in their very own style and mind you, it is fun!

The contestants put joint efforts to decorate a little to have their Christmas bash. In fact the girls, Rakhi and Devoleena were even in a red dress code to make the vibe all the more Christmassy. Honestly, Rakhi’s frilly dress was the winner in our eyes. Even Nishant wore a cute rose with his usual green jacket. Shamita, who was the main cook for the party, also was sporting a red attire and Tejasswi wore a yellow-green pantsuit. All the contestants could be seen enjoying themselves amongst themselves and even had a cute ‘cheers’ moment. The spread was also quite impressive and looked super yummy. Rakhi went gaga over the food and couldn’t stop praising it. Like every party in India ever, the troop finally broke into happy dancing and just living in the moment. It even started snowing (of course fake!) in the end and the scene was just too happy and beautiful.

