Bigg Boss 15: Here's how Twitterati REACTED to Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's elimination

Today, the Bigg Boss house had a huge shocker for its audience. Double evictions were seen on Bigg Boss 15, just a few days ahead of its Grand Finale. While, Umar Riaz was recently booted from the show after a violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal, the Bigg Boss 15 house hasn't seen eliminations since then. However, tonight, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were eliminated from the competition in an unexpected twist. Of course, fans had a lot to say about this recent development on the show. Here’s how the Twitter fans reacted to Abhijit and Devoleena’s elimination.

Generally, fans had an emotional reaction to Devoleena’s eviction from the house and praised her with all their hearts. One fan wrote, '@Devoleena_23 has showen her all forms & her journey is roller coasterride She has given entertainment,love,emotions,intelligence & ruled the show like a queen from everysides ofher that makes her Deserving Winner ofthe Show and weare proud ofyou love.’ Another one, in a fit of anger, wrote that for them, Bigg Boss ends here. They tweeted, ‘They Incredible journey ends Sherni we are proud of you and love you beyond you just get well soonest @Devoleena_23#DevoleenaBhattacharjee Bye Bye Bigg Boss for us maha flop season ends here.’

Check the tweets:

Even Abhijit received quite a lot of love as one user tweeted, '#AbhijitBichukale you'll forever remain in my heart. Bought Peda to celebrate your journey, having it right now.BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss.' On the other hand, another fan sassily wrote, ‘And finally this man #AbhijitBichukale is evicted..Thank you bigg boss. #BiggBoss15'

Check the tweets:

