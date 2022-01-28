Bigg Boss 15: Here's why Shweta Tiwari likes Tejasswi Prakash

Earlier today, popular actress Shweta Tiwari was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss as season 15 is headed to the finale. Shweta, who is also the winner of a previous season of Bigg Boss, will be making an appearance on season 15’s finale with other celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Urvashi Dholakia. For those unaware, Shweta bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss season 4, defeating The Great Khali and Ashmit Patel during the finale. Shweta was seen in a beautiful black attire and the actress even paused and waved at the shutterbugs.

After the shoot, paps spotted Shweta and asked her who she was supporting. Replying to the paparazzi, Shweta said, “I like Tejasswi Prakash, so I’m supporting her”.

Shweta Tiwari was recently in the headlines owing to the controversial remark she made referring to God which went viral on social media. On Wednesday, during a press conference, Tiwari reportedly referred to God while talking about her innerwear. She stated, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).”

However, after social media outrage, Shweta Tiwari soon issued an apology statement and said her original statement had been taken out of context.

Her statement read as: “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people. #shwetatiwari.”

