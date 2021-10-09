Bigg Boss 15: Host Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal for misbehaving with Vidhi Pandya on Weekend ka Vaar

The Weekend ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be difficult for Pratik Sehajpal as host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding him for his actions. Salman Khan is seen in a very angry mood as he says that Pratik's action of breaking the washroom lock when Vidhi was bathing was completely inappropriate and unjustified on Pratik’s end.

In the promo, it is seen that Salman says to Pratik, “You are looking like a fool”. He added that Pratik said he would have done the same if his sister or mother was in the washroom. This statement highly irritates the host as he says. “Had it been my mother or sister, I would have done something drastic.” He added that Vidhi could have easily destroyed his reputation. Hence, he should be thankful to her.

See promo here-

For the unversed, Pratik Sehajpal had broken the lock of the washroom as the junglewasis had stolen and hidden the luggage of the gharwalas. He had broken the lock while Vidhi Pandya was in the shower. Vidhi later talked about this to everyone and Karan Kundrra warned Pratik to never do it again. Tejasswi Prakash also said, “It’s a very scary incident for a woman”. But Pratik said that he did not care about it.

This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be full of festivities and entertainment. The host Salman Khan and the contestants are all seen in their best outfits and they will be seen doing Garba on the Navratri period. They will also be joined by ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Neha Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Dhwani Bhanushali, etc.



