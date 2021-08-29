Bigg Boss 15: Host Salman Khan reveals ‘Sankat in Jungle’ twist in the upcoming show; Deets Inside

Ever since its announcement, Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a lot of buzz and hype. Last week’s promo dropped hints about a Jungle theme in the upcoming season. In the latest promo, we can see host Salman Khan dressed as a forest officer, resting below a tree in the jungle. The previous promo had already revealed about ’s collaboration with Bigg Boss 15, and the tree or rather ‘Vishwasuntree’ comes alive with yesteryear actress’ alluring voice. Rekha states that the jungle has been waiting for Salman for 15 years, and she is relieved, now that he has finally arrived. Salman then questions her about the whereabouts of the Bigg Boss house which happened to be at that very spot.

That’s when Rekha reveals that this time around, the contestants would first have to make their way through the jungle and only then the doors to the Bigg Boss House would open for them. She says, “Iss baar ghar walon ko pehle yeh jungle karna hoga paar, tab jaake khulenge Bigg Boss ke dwaar”. “Sankat in Jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal!” reveals host . The official handle of colorstv posted the promo on Instagram and captioned it with, “Sankat in Jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal” Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye? #ComingSoon #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan”.

Take a look at the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15:

Meanwhile, the popular reality show has also taken a digital way as Bigg Boss OTT which was premiered early this month and is being hosted by . The show came with an interesting ensemble of contestants and has been witnessing high voltage drama since the first day itself. Contestants like Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan have been evicted from the show.

