Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal gets upset at Meisha Iyer for abusing the opposite team

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s love story has become the talk of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo’s love story began within few days of entering the house. They are often seen spending time together in the house and inseparable all the time. The couple has brought love in the house. But it the recent episode, there were some issues created between them.

Bigg Boss had given a new task to the Jungle contestants where they would be divided into four teams. The junglewasis will have to do the task and whoever would win it would get a direct entry into the house and can begin the game with Bigg Boss OTT contestants. Shamita Shetty who is the captain of the house would be the “Sanchalak”of the task and she will be declaring the winner who would go inside the house.

As the task begins, the contestants go all out and first round is won by Team Tiger (Jay, Vishal, Tejasswi and Akasa). In the second round, Team Plant (Karan, Umar, Miesha and Vidhi) win the task; however, it looked like Shamita was partial with Team A, as she has a close rapport with Vishal. Hence she declared that no one has won the second round. This irked Team Plant and they lose their cool as the decision was unfair and they had won the round.

The team members call Shamita the worst Sanchalak of the task as she took a wrong decision and especially Miesha loses her cool and abuses the other team. But it doesn’t go down well with Ieshaan. In the live feed, Ishaan was seen telling Miesha that she shouldn’t abuse. The latter tells him that this is the way she is and he can decide if he wants to stay with her or else he is free to go. Ishaan is shocked to hear this as he feels that it’s easy for her to let go, to which she says that she has always been this way and its nothing new.

The two once again get into a heated argument. It will be interesting to see how Ishaan and Miesha sort their differences.



