Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal’s sister pens a sweet note for him as he gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 15 has been all about interesting mind games and mind boggling twists which has managed to leave everyone intrigued. Each day brings a news turn in the game and intensifies the challenge. Amid this, the eliminations also change the game. While a lot has been going on in the house, much to everyone’s surprise, Ieshaan Sehgaal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 . To note, he was nominated along with Miesha Iye, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat on the show which has Salman Khan as its host.

Soon after Ieshaan eviction, his sister Tulip Sehgal came out in his support and hailed his performance on the popular reality show. Sharing a picture with the Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Tulip wrote that she is proud to see how he has valued relationships. She wrote, “You are the strongest my boy @ieshaan_sehgaal. I have never seen a person with such pure intentions. Soo happy and proud to see how much value you give to relations. You have won millions of hearts. Super proud of you my rock. #ieshaanians”.

Take a look at Tulip Sehgal’s post:

Meanwhile, Ieshaan had also expressed his gratitude towards fans for their unconditional support. In a statement, he stated, “This has been quite a journey. I can’t express how disappointed I feel now that I can’t go any further. But I’m taking away some important lessons that I’ve learnt on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you Bigg Boss for everything that you’ve given”. To note, Ieshaan has been the talk of the town courtesy his mushy chemistry with Miesha Iyer. Their growing proximity has raised the eyebrows since the first day itself. Interestingly, Miesha was also evicted from the of late.