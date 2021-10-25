Bigg Boss 15: Is Ieshaan Sehgaal threatened by entry of wildcard contestant Rajiv Adatia?

Bigg Boss 15 house will welcome its first wild card entry of the show, Rajiv Adatia. The popular life coach and entrepreneur, Rajiv Adatia is very famous in the entertainment industry. In the recent promo of the show, the actor will be seen entering the house. While all the housemates are happy with the entry of a new contestant, it seems like Ieshaan Sehgaal is not very pleased. Rajiv is seen talking to Miesha as he reveals the truth of his relationship with her.

As per the latest promo of the show, Ieshaan is seen shocked by the entry of Rajiv. He and Ieshaan are seen sitting in the corner as he says that he cannot believe Ieshaan fell in love in a few days. He said, “You came to the show for a reason” and Ieshaan Sehgaal replies that he was never sure if he would survive in the show. Rajiv remarks, “I am not listening to this that you are in love and you have been telling a lot of lies.”

See promo here-

In the previous episode of the show, there were no eliminations in the weekend ka vaar. In the episode, the host of the show, Salman Khan was seen talking about the incident where the contestant Karan Kundrra had pinned Pratik Sehajpal during a task. Salman Khan said he respects Pratik Sehajpal for not reacting or fighting back with Karan. Karan was seen getting teary-eyed as he was ashamed of his actions and apologized to Pratik.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15, 23rd October 2021, Written Update: Hina And Maniesh grace the show