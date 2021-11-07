Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal is unable to control tears as his ladylove Miesha Iyer gets evicted from show

Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw host Salman Khan analysing everyone's game through the callers of the week. The contestants that faced the spotlight included Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash. Since it was Diwali special week, the contestants were sure about no eviction for the week, but they were surprised when Salman Khan called out Miesha’s name. She was asked to go to the confession room and exit the house from there.

Miesha Iyer wasn't surprised when the host took her name, she stood up and hugged everyone. On hearing Miesha's name for eviction, Ieshaan was very sad and couldn't control his tears. Miesha Iyer hugged and kissed him. She consoled him and said that he must stay strong and told him that if she wouldn't get evicted, it would have been him.

After Miesha walked near the confession room, Ieshaan hugged his friend, Rajiv Adatia and shed his tears. The contestants nominated for eviction for the week were Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Jay Bhanushali, and Miesha.

Salman Khan told the contestants that the callers just spoke to a few contestants, which should be a wakeup call for the remaining contestants, as to why they haven't been asked anything.

Speaking about Miesha Iyer, she was popular for her relationship with Ieshaan Sehgaal and her on and off friendship with her former Splitsvilla contestant, Pratik Sehajpal. She was also seen on bad terms with Tejasswi Prakash in the previous episodes of the week.



