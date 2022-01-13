Bigg Boss 15: It’s showdown between Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash for Ticket To Finale

The latest episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss (BB) 15 was a puddle of emotions. In today’s episode, new house captain Shamita Shetty used her special powers given by the Bigg Boss to downgrade Tejasswi Prakash from the VIP zone. As soon as she announced the name of Swaragini actress, the war of words started between them and Tejasswi alleged that she knew this will happen. The actress also said that she will clear things out during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Later, the Bigg Boss gave a chance to Tejasswi to redeem herself as VIP. A task of Ticket To Finale was conducted between Pratik Sehajpal since housemates chose him to be entitled to the VIP zone and Tejasswi Prakash. The new task will now decide the fate of two contestants. The task BB cycle shop was organised where there would be two shops, each for Pratik and Tejasswi. They will have to finish a cycle with the help of other housemates. Shamita was the coordinator of this task.

However, the task couldn’t finish today and will continue in the next episode. It will be interesting to see who will support whom as the grand finale is around the corner. For those who are unaware, Bigg Boss 15 has been extended by two weeks.

Previously, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Umar Riaz got evicted due to his aggressive behaviour towards Pratik Sehajpal. However, his family and fans came out in his support and called his eviction inaccurate.

