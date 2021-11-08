Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian declare the end of ‘Jai Veeru’ friendship

The entry of the wild card contestants often stirs up the equations inside the house. The contestants reveal about what is the real face and strategies of the contestants, which leads to the breaking of connections inside the house. Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian shared a great bond in the show, and they were named Jay-Veeru of the house. But now differences have arisen between them as per the latest promo of the show.

In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian get into a fight. Vishal says to Jay that he has a feeling that he had kept grudges against him. Jay replies that yes he keeps grudges when someone hurts him. Then Vishal says then let’s come out in open and not pretend to be friends. They are seen to have arguing. Jay remarks, “Whenever a celebrity comes to the house, they speak negative about you”, to this Vishal says that you are saying as if you are very good person.

See promo here:

There were two wild card entries in the house in the previous week, who were Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. With their entry in the house, they reveal the game plans of the contestants. They also shared about the ongoing fake friendships in the house. Shamita Shetty was delighted to see her love Raqesh Bapat and good friend Neha Bhasin in the house. But they have been receiving a lot of flak from Twitter users for entering Bigg Boss 15.



