Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali gets into a tiff with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I will keep myself priority'

The Diwali week has started in the Bigg Boss 15 house as the contestants are seen getting huge surprises every day. Along with new dhamakas every day, it is seen that the contestants are also getting into fights with each other also. Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi are seen in the same team but when it came to nominations, Jay is seen playing the safe game in the house.

In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali are seen talking about the nominations. Karan Kundrra says that they will have to oust their strongest competition. It seems like 4 contestants are given power of direct nomination and hence Karan says, “humare paas power hai… jake nomination ko hila do”. Later, Jay is seen in a verbal argument with Tejasswi as she says, “You are playing safe game.” To this he replies that if people will act smart, then he will also act smart. Vishal Kotian is also seen losing his calm as he says that, “Don’t take out your personal grudges.” So, Jay says that he will keep himself as a priority. Later, Tejasswi is seen getting frustrated inside the house as she says the argument between them has become a joke in the house.

See the promo here:

Singer Akasa Singh was recently evicted in the weekend episode due to audience voting. After the eliminations, the contestants are given a chance to do direct nomination of one of the contestants, but they seem to be at loggerheads about choosing the name.



