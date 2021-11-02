Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali gets into a tiff with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I will keep myself priority'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:54 PM IST  |  22.6K
   
jay and tejasswi argument
Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali gets into a tiff with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I will keep myself priority'
Advertisement

The Diwali week has started in the Bigg Boss 15 house as the contestants are seen getting huge surprises every day. Along with new dhamakas every day, it is seen that the contestants are also getting into fights with each other also. Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi are seen in the same team but when it came to nominations, Jay is seen playing the safe game in the house.

In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali are seen talking about the nominations. Karan Kundrra says that they will have to oust their strongest competition. It seems like 4 contestants are given power of direct nomination and hence Karan says, “humare paas power hai… jake nomination ko hila do”. Later, Jay is seen in a verbal argument with Tejasswi as she says, “You are playing safe game.” To this he replies that if people will act smart, then he will also act smart. Vishal Kotian is also seen losing his calm as he says that, “Don’t take out your personal grudges.” So, Jay says that he will keep himself as a priority. Later, Tejasswi is seen getting frustrated inside the house as she says the argument between them has become a joke in the house. 

See the promo here:

Singer Akasa Singh was recently evicted in the weekend episode due to audience voting. After the eliminations, the contestants are given a chance to do direct nomination of one of the contestants, but they seem to be at loggerheads about choosing the name.

Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty blasts at Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘I fight for people I love’

Advertisement

Credits: ColorsTV Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹151.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,995.00
₹2,495.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet & Fur With 3 Lint Roller Refill (60each) & Cover-total 240 Sheets

Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet...

₹599.00
₹1,398.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
View All