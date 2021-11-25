Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara taps TV screen & adorably says ‘papa aajao’

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been full of entertainment so far. One of the strongest contestants, Jay Bhanushali has been often seen missing his family inside the Bigg Boss house. Well, he is not alone. His daughter is equally missing him. Jay’s wife Mahi Vij recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of their daughter Tara.

In the short clip, Jay’s little girl is seen tapping the television screen and trying to talk to her father. She calls Jay out ‘papa’ and also kisses the screen as she sends love to him. She continues to look at her father who is in the Bigg Boss house and says ‘papa aajao’. Sharing the video, Mahi Vij says, “Looking for a door to enter…” As soon as Mahi dropped the adorable clip, fans poured in love for the son-daughter duo. The video also grabbed the attention of a few celebrities including the evicted Miesha Iyer who dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Kamya Panjabi and Gauahar Khan also shared their heartfelt reactions on the video.

Recently, during a press conference in the Bigg Boss house, Jay was seen getting emotional and expressing how much he is was missing his family inside the house. “I didn't want to do the show this year as my daughter Tara is very young. She can barely speak and if she misses me, she won't be able to even say or share it with anyone. I've seen that time when she was born and I could not even touch her for a month as she was born premature and I didn't want to stay away from her again. I am missing my daughter, wife and family badly,” Jay had said.

