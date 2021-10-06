Bigg Boss 15: Junglewasis get nominated as Pratik Sehajpal breaks house property; Umar Riaz and Vishal react

The previous night the Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed a major fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. Pratik got riled up and broke some house property. This action was not tolerated by Bigg Boss and as a punishment, all the Junglewasis are nominated for the coming week. This major twist came as a huge shock for the junglewasis as they were not even involved in the fight. Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian expressed their disappointment over the nomination.

Umar Riaz was the first one to react as commented on Bigg Boss and said that it is insane how Pratik broke things in the house but they are getting nominated. He added further that now even they can break things and get nominated. He further called Pratik Sehajpal a 'loser' and said that we have got losers in the house, let's welcome them.

The topic did not end here, even the other housemates were unhappy with the decision and they were also seen voicing their opinions. Jay Bhanushali looked disappointed and says that he felt that Bigg Boss would at least reprimand him.

Vishal Kotian also expressed his displeasure and asked Bigg Boss that when Pratik got physical with Jay, he did not intervene, and now if any of them will get physical, he should think twice before making a decision. He also challenged the makers to air whatever he is saying and stated that he knows that the audience is watching.

The atmosphere in the house has become heated up because of the fights among the contestants. It would be interesting to see how the other contestants react to being nominated.

Also read- BB15: Kamya Punjabi & Kashmera extol Vishaal Kotian’s commentary; Latter professes love for Vishwasuntree