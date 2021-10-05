Bigg Boss 15: Junglewasis go crazy with hunger pangs; Afsana Khan offers food to everyone

The theme for the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is Jungle and the house members have been divided into the junglewasis and the ones living inside the Bigg Boss house. The junglewasis have to accommodate in the garden area. In the latest promo of the show, contestants are seen getting restless as they become hungry. They are all seen standing near the door waiting to get some food.

The new promo of the show will make you laugh out loud as the contestants are seen standing near the door of the garden area as they are unable to control their hunger. It is seen that Umar Riaz takes all the fruits from the kitchen and gives them to the junglewasis. Tejasswi asks Afsana Khan to make toast for everyone. Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty are seen making food for everyone and Afsaan asks them to tell Bigg Boss to not scold her.

See post here-