Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Panjabi, Bipasha Basu slam Karan Kundrra for calling Pratik Sehajpal's mother 'stupid'

Bigg Boss 15 is now extended for two weeks and fans are very happy. Contestants are constantly seen fighting with each other and often seen being abusing too. Recently, viewers saw Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra getting into a nasty fight with each other. Both were seen getting violent. And Karan was heard calling Pratik's mother 'stupid' which didn't go down well with many celebrities and even fans. Kamya Panjabi, Bipasha Basu, and Gauahar Khan took to their Twitter handle and slammed the actor for disrespecting anyone’s mother.

Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Last weekend salman sir told Karan he is not taking a stand for his gf well here he is taking stands like this, Teri maa stupid… shi shi shi game toh boring thi hi aaj inke liye respect bhi khatam ho gayi.” Bipasha Basu wrote on Twitter, "Pathetic behaviour of grown man and woman!Name calling among housemates is not ok but always happens.But can’t call anyone’s mother stupid non stop,just to prove any ridiculous point!Shameful! #BiggBoss15 #shameful."

Gauahar Khan also tweeted, "Pratik has called a co-contestant stupid, Karan Kundra, Pratik's mother is not a contestant, mind your damn tongue! Shame on him for saying it sooooo many times. Teri maa stupid. Wow wow wow! Sad on teja for defending it. Maa ka darja shayad pata hi nahi. Shame."

Take a look at the tweets here:

Karan and Pratik had earlier also gotten into a nasty fight during the tasks and host Salman Khan had scolded them too.

