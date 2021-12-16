Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi expresses disappointment at Karan Kundrra for his attitude toward Tejasswi Prakash

Kamya Punjabi has been part of many successful shows. She has made a name for herself over the past with shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Beintehaa, Doli Armaano Ki, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kehta Hai Dil and others. The actress has also been part of reality show Bigg Boss 7 and she is an avid follower of the show. Recently, she called out Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra for his behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash.

The actress has always been vocal about all the seasons and she expresses her views to the audiences through social media platforms. A few days back we saw a huge fight that happened between Tejasswi, Karan and Rashami Desai. It was seen that Tejasswi has problems with Rashami saving Karan during the task and the reason she gave wasn’t enough to convince her. Karan didn’t like the way Tejasswi spoke and hence he warned her not to speak in that tone with him.

In respect to the fight, Kamya has taken to social media and slammed Karan for his behaviour with Tejasswi. She said in her tweet, “Why is Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra not letting Tejasswi speak and what is with the attitude of Karan ? That’s how you treat your woman on national Tv? Very disappointing”.

Not only Kamya but the audience also felt the same and Karan got a lot of flak from netizens for his behaviour toward Tejasswi.



