Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra to enter Salman Khan's reality show? Reports

Karan Kundrra is among the most loved and well-known actors in the television industry. There are speculations about the actor entering the reality show Bigg Boss 15. ’s controversial reality show will start airing from the next month and as per reports, numerous popular actors will be part of the show. Some names like Amit Tandon, Reem Shaikh, and Simba Nagpal are reportedly part of the upcoming reality show.

Karan Kundrra was last in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer Chauhan and was highly appreciated for his acting chops in the show. He enjoys a great fan following among audiences after his very first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He has also been part of few films as well. The actor has also hosted numerous shows including Gumrah End Of Innocence, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and four seasons of Love School with Ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

The actor also came to the limelight for his breakup with long time girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. They did not officially announce their breakup but Anusha had shared a cryptic post on social media hinting about it.

The promos of the upcoming entertainment reality show are already out and people are eagerly waiting for season 15 and seeing the host Salman Khan. In the promos, he is seen lost in the jungle which is hinting towards the theme for the upcoming season. The show will be aired after Bigg Boss OTT finale. The digital version of the show is hosted by director-producer .

