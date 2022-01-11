Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Abhijit Bichukale, 5 times Salman Khan schooled contestants

Bigg Boss 15 is well-known for its fights and contestants being violent in the show. The current season is gaining a lot of attention because of the few contestants Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale and Umar Riaz (is now eliminated). They have been seen raising their pitch in the show continuously and even getting scolded by the host Salman Khan. In the recent episode, the actor had even warned Abhijit Bichukale that he will drag him outside the house by pulling his hair.

Talking about the above-mentioned incident, Salman Khan was seen scolding Abhijit for the abusive language he used for Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actor said, "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maarke jaaunga." (The sort of cuss words you have hurled at others if someone had used for your family, how would you have felt? I am warning you, I will come in the midweek and kick you out of the house by dragging you by hair. If you dare to say a single word, I will come inside the house and thrash you.)"

Salman Khan had said that he has been repeatedly telling Umar to keep calm and not show violent behaviour, but he has been doing the same. Not just him but even Geeta Kapur also said that she would never get herself treated for Umar outside the house due to his aggression. Umar was often seen getting violent during the fights.

Salman Khan had scolded Pratik also. He has even said him to watch his behaviour with female contestants. In one of the episodes, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik got into a violent physical fight and then the latter had broken the glass door.

Host had scolded Devoleena for attacking Shamita Shetty. He accused her of climbing on her shoulders to gain screen time and attention. He asked her to 'stop it' and 'focus on her own game'.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are a current hot topic. Their love story is not going well. In recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman slammed Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for his girlfriend Tejasswi. He told him, “Aap sudhar jao and support your girlfriend and friends. Be a man. I will never allow a man to speak to my woman like that.”

