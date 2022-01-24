Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra accepts he's diplomatic; Shamita Shetty accuses Tejasswi Prakash for targeting her

Reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 has reached its finale week now and the contestants have seen preparation for the grand finale. As per the latest promo of the upcoming episode, there will be a special event where two RJs will be talking about the behaviour and traits of the contestants. They will also be called out for their actions in the past episode, which may not go down well with them. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and others will be asked some tough questions for prize money.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will have to answer the questions of RJ Karan and RJ Palak Khurana for earning 6 lakh rupees. Firstly, they questioned Karan on losing focus from the game because of the relationship, to which he replies, “Mereko hua pyar, maine thok ke kiya. Yaha karu chahe bahar karu mereko karna hai.” He is also accused of not taking a stand for Tejasswi when required, to which he responds, “Tejasswi apni khudi ki ladaiyaan lad skti hai.” He also owns up to being diplomatic in the show. He shared that he is affected by Pratik Sehajpal’s action and has concern for him. Pratik interferes and says, “Muje inka love bilkul ni dikhta. Meri sabse zyada ladaiyaan inse hui hai. I am glad ki mai daba nahi.”

Nishant is also called out for calling Shamita fake and self-obsessed. He says, "Mere har action ko question kia gaya hai. Everything has to revolve around them. Unke emotions hai to mere emotions par question kyu.” Shamita does not agree and says, “Fake is a word which cannot be used for me”. The RJ’s also call out Shamita’s bossy nature and for wanting things according to her in the house.



