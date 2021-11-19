Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra admits being affected by Tejasswi's bond with Vishal, says 'Gussa bhi aata hai'

In the last few episodes of the show, there has been a budding romance between the contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo had entered the house as friends but they got closer while staying in the house. Both of them are getting a lot of love from the fans for their cute chemistry. In the recent promo of the show, Karan Kundrra is seen getting possessive about Tejasswi as he dislikes her bond with Vishal Kotian.

In the promo shared on social media, Karan Kundrra is seen talking to Umar Riaz in the garden area. He is seen talking about the bond between Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian. He says, “She is talking to Vishal and not telling me anything about it. She is hiding things which affect the relationship.” He added that he had a problem with Vishal, still, she is spending time with him. He adds, “I am feeling angry that why she is doing this. Both of them are smart and they are playing games. I am being affected by this behaviour.” He says that the possessive guy inside him is not agreeing. He says, “I am stuck in between and my relation with Teja is getting affected.”

See promo here-

It was seen in the recent episode that Raqesh Bapat had left the show due to his health issue, which had affected Shamita badly. Vishal Kotian was later seen talking to Tejasswi and Karan, as he told them that it's good that he left and now he can easily Shamita Shetty back to his side and play his game. Karan Kundrra warns him that he is betraying her and she considers him as her brother.



