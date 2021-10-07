Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and junglewasis create a tiff between Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 has started and the contestants are providing a lot of drama and action in the show. The Junglewasis are seen living in the garden area and struggling for the bare necessities. Hence, Karan Kundrra devices a plan to create rift between the house members. With their actions, they succeeded in creating a rift between Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

The 'Junglewasis' had a chance to enter the main house through a task. But, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat stole the task map and kept it in a secret place. This led to a huge fight, but now the 'Junglewasis' managed to make Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty fight and they had a major showdown.

As per the upcoming promo, Karan Kundrra came up with a plan. He along with Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and others decided to trouble the trio Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. They took all their luggage and other stuff and also made their bathroom messy.

They also entered the main house and refused to leave. Karan makes a deal offer to them and tells them that they have the option to announce a ceasefire or the matter will only escalate from here. Shamita agreed to terms and tries to convince Pratik, but he does not agree to it. She gets agitated with his attitude and they have a major argument.

As Pratik was not listening to Shamita, she decides to break the tie and give the map to the junglewasis. Nishant gets angry at Shamita and says that she cannot take the decision without asking them. Shamita gets angry at Pratik and says that if he's not listening to her, even she doesn't care about it. She gives the map.

Karan and team become happy as their plan of Divide and Rule worked and Shamita and Pratik are now not on good terms.



