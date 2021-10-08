Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and junglewasis make Pratik Sehajpal dance on their fingertips

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of fun and laughter as the junglewasis take control over the house. It will be very interesting to see Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and others make it their mission to irritate Pratik Sehajpal. It will be seen in the upcoming episode that the junglewasis will be doing anything and everything to evoke the rage of Pratik Sehajpal.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that the mastermind Karan Kundrra plans to make Pratik burst with anger. He, along with all the boys are seen doing silly and goofy activities to test the patience of Pratik. They are all seen asking him again and again about the lock. Pratik is seen struggling hard to keep patience and not losing his temper.

See promo here-

The lock they are asking about is the one which was Pratik Sehajpal to get his things. This had lead to a major fight in the house between Pratik, Vidhi and Karan Kundrra. Pratik Sehajpal has become completely on his own in the show. He is seen picking fights with contestants and now they have all targeted him. He was also seen at a war of words with Shamita Shetty as he was not ready to give up the map for getting back their luggages. Hence Shamita gave the map to the junglewasis, which caused dispute between her, Pratik and Nishant Bhat. Now it will be interest to see how the junglewasis will be enjoying as the Pratik becomes their puppet.



